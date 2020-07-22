General News

Fire ravages Koforidua market centre, 7 shops burnt

File photo: The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire has gutted at least seven shops in Juaben Serwaa Market in Koforidua in the Eastern Regional Capital.

The incident happened Wednesday dawn.



Some traders trooped to the market upon hearing the incident in an attempt to salvage items from their shops.



Fire Fighters have arrived at the scene trying to douse the fire.

The Juaben Serwaa Market is the second largest and populated market centre in the New Juaben South Municipality.



The cause of the fire is not yet known.

