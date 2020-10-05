First Lady donates vehicle to Ningo Prampram NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Alex Martey, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ningo-Prampram, has expressed gratitude to the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo for donating a vehicle to aid his campaign.

Mr Martey, a first-time contender told the Ghana News Agency that the Mahindra Maxitruck came at the right time as campaigning was becoming intense as the December 7, general election drew nearer.



He noted that the donation formed part of the many fulfilled promises the First Lady who is a native of the constituency, made to him in his bid to deliver the Ningo-Prampram seat to the NPP.



He gave the assurance that it would be put to good use especially for campaign activities of Ningo-Prampram Chapter of Loyalty Ladies.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate pledged that he would deliver a resounding victory to the party to glorify the First Lady for her gesture and support.



The keys and document of the vehicle were handed over to Mr Martey by Mr Alfred Boye, former Greater Accra Regional NPP Chairman, on behalf of the First Lady.



In another development, the candidate together with a huge following of supporters on Sunday embarked on a campaign walk from Mataheko to Afienya.