Fishermen in Mfantseman to get new outboard motors – MCE assures

MCE has assured fishermen in Mfantseman of outboard motors

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, K. K. Essuman, has appealed to fishermen in the area to have patience as the government is in the process of procuring new outboard motors for them.

Speaking to the fishermen in the Mfantseman municipality in the Central Region, he said, though the government is having challenges with the supply of outboard motors to some fishermen who have deposited their monies to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development through an ADB account, the government has so far distributed 92 Yamaha Outboard Motors to fishermen in the Mfantseman municipality alone.



He, therefore, pleaded with the chief fishermen and the individuals affected to exercise some restraint as plans are in place to ensure the delivery and supply of the machines.

K. K. Essuman also said it is a known fact that “some of you even borrowed the monies which you have deposited at ADB for the supply of the machines and which you are paying interest on”