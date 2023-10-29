Five reasons Bawumia is likely to win the 2023 NPP flagbearer contest

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer contest for the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is emerging as a formidable candidate, backed by several key factors.

Analyzing his prospects, we find that the following elements contribute to his strong position as lead contender in the race:



Incumbency advantage



The incumbency advantage is a well-recognized phenomenon in politics, and Dr. Bawumia benefits from it significantly.



As the current Vice President, he carries the weight of the NPP's achievements and governance successes - of course with the attendant failures.



This affiliation with a sitting government can sway party delegates in his favour, as they perceive him as an integral part of the administration's accomplishments during his tenure.



Widespread endorsement from government and party officials

Dr. Bawumia's candidacy enjoys considerable support from a broad spectrum of government and party officials.



A host of members of Members of Parliament, party stalwarts and office holders have openly endorsed his candidature.



He is seen as a unifying figure who can bring together different factions within the party and promote cohesion. Such widespread support indicates his capacity to rally key figures behind his bid.



Preferred candidate of party and government leadership



Dr. Bawumia is widely regarded as the establishment candidate. Party leaders and government officials see him as the natural choice to carry forward the party's legacy and maintain its strategic direction.



The vice president is reported to not only enjoy the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the current leader of the NPP but that of his government as well.

He is deemed by many within the government and the party as a natural successor of the president.



Calm and affable personality:



Dr. Bawumia's personal attributes, including his calm and affable personality, plays a pivotal role in his popularity among NPP delegates.



His composed demeanor and ability to connect with people on a personal level engender trust and approachability.



In an era marked by often contentious political discourse, his capacity to maintain composure and establish personal connections sets him apart and reassures delegates.



His personality traits counts as one of the major factors earning him the support of the party’s hierarchy and its base.

Northern affiliation



While the NPP is seen as an Akan party, the 2023 flagbearer contest presents an opportunity to shoot down that assertion.



Being the only candidate hailing from the northern part of the country, several leading figures of the NPP including members of parliament from the Ashanti Region, which is the party's stronghold have alluded to this assertion.



Thus to those with this school of thought, Dr Bawumia aside from his other advantages, is the ideal candidate to help the NPP wean itself from its anti-northern and Akan party label.



Background as an economist



An integral aspect of Dr. Bawumia's appeal is his background as an economist, a factor that significantly contributed to his selection as Nana Akufo-Addo's running mate in 2008 and subsequent elections.

His profound insight into economic matters was integral to the NPP's victory in the 2016 election.



In a time when economic stability and development are paramount concerns for Ghana, his expertise in this field carries significant weight as much as it does critique for the myriad of economic failures chalked.



His understanding and views on economic matters not only lends credibility to his candidacy but also offers a compelling vision for the nation's economic growth and prosperity.



Delegates recognize the critical importance of sound economic policies, and Dr. Bawumia's qualifications in this area make him a compelling choice to lead the NPP into the 2024 presidential election.



GA/SARA