Fix Samenye-Half Assini road before December 7 - Nzema Chief tells Bawumia

Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Annor Adjaye III (Middle)

Correspondence from Western Region:

Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Annor Adjaye III has asked the government to complete the construction of the Samenye barrier to Half Assini road in the Jomoro Municipality before the December 7 polls.



The 106-kilometer stretch serves as a link between Ghana and Ivory Coast on the Eastern side of the Jomoro Municipality but for several years since its sod-cutting ceremony took place, the project has received less attention from the government.



Meanwhile, Awulae Annor Adjaye III has expressed dissatisfaction over the delay of the project.



He has called upon Vice President Bawumia, who paid a visit to the area to complete the construction of the road before the December 7 polls.

"Your leader, the one you govern the country with. I mean Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he has come here and we discussed so many things and today too you have come here. One thing I always discussed with Nana Addo is road, road, road, town roads in Half Assini here are not in good shape and I will tell you to fix them before December 7".



He emphasized that if the Vice President failed to complete the road before December 7, he would question him wherever they met.



"Chairman, the Game Changer tell him, tell him about the Samenye barrier to Half Assini road that before December 7 will come for us to vote, the road must be completed. The reason why I am saying this is that Nzema we don't like violence and because we don't do violence they don't listen to us but we want to live in peace with you and you can see that Jomoro is one of the peaceful municipality in the country and because of this when we request for something it delays before they do but today I am telling you that before 7th December will come let me see that you have fixed all the roads completely", he stated.