Fix our bridge, poor roads before the election or you’ll lose - Government warned

File photo of a deplorable road

Residents of Bouho, Afrancho-Krobo in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti region have had their movements and economic activities disrupted, following the abandoned construction of their bridge that linked them to nearby communities, making life unbearable for them.

They have therefore vowed to kick out the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) if they fail to resolve the issue for them.



According to the residents, the bridge linked them to Afrancho-krobo, hemang, and Bronkong.



The residents complained that vehicular movements are seriously affected, especially for the school children who commute to other communities for classes as they have to resort to long alternative routes.



They told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have to the MP but he has not attended to the issue.



They described the MP Owuraku Aidoo, Adu Poku Christian (DCE) is the worst of all the MPs they’ve had.

“Now that both DCE, MP have neglected us, we are appealing to individuals, organizations, and philanthropists to assist in reconstructing the destroyed bridge to save us from hardships,” the residents who spoke to our news team said.



Meanwhile, Mr, Adomako Solomon, the Afigya Kwabre South NDC communication team member, has challenged the MP, DCE to point out a single project done by their government.



“As for Owuraku Aidoo, he has done nothing for us. We only see him during campaign times".



“He has done virtually nothing as a member of parliament. We don’t even consider ourselves as having an MP”.