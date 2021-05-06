FixThisCountry: Akufo-Addo is ‘suffering’ like Biblical Moses – Coach Opeele

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Isaac Opeele Aboagye, has likened President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Biblical Moses amid the ongoing good governance social media protest, #FixThisCountry.

In a May 5 tweet, the sports commentator described the protest movement as “The fix it rancour,” adding that it comes at a time when the president was doing his level best to better the lot of the citizenry.



He specifically cited the free SHS policy and utility tariff waivers – water and electricity – during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as actions that have failed to save the president from complaints.



His post accompanied by a photo of the president read: “The fix it rancour, makes me put our able Prez @NAkufoAddo in the stead of Moses in the Bible



“God gave Israelites free water & manna (food) but they still complained



“Nana Addo thought of generations to offer free SHS & he even gave free light and water yet, facing complains.”



The post has elicited backlash with most tweeps accusing him of being simplistic in his reasoning, whiles pointing out that there were more pressing national concerns than Free SHS and the free utilities are being paid for through taxes introduced in the 2021 budget statement.

One tweep - Twitter user - wrote: Are allowances been paid, is Dumsor fixed, are unemployment solved ... masa don't be hypocrite



Another one advised: "My brother you are wrong. Those weren't freebies like what God provided for the Israelites, that's what has led us to a state of fixing the country. God doesn't give with one hand and take with the other boss...



"Mediocrity at the highest level..... A country of 60yrs plus with gold, Coaco, Oil and you want us to clap for disorganized free SHS and erratic free water? Total crap. Let be serious in this country. THANK YOU," another tweep hit out.



Opeele has been against the #FixThisCountry campaign with a May 4 tweet that suggested that all successive governments are in the business of fixing the country but that people will always protest and complain for parochial reasons.



