Flags of Western Togoland found at Ho lorry station - Police

The police say they are still investigating the matter

The Ghana Police Service has revealed that flags of the Western Togoland were found at the Ho Lorry station after the attack at the STC bus terminal by the alleged secessionist group.

The police in a statement said: “Police is investigating the allegation that at about 02:00 am today, four armed men stormed Ho STC yard demanding the keys to all the vehicles parked and set two of the mini buses ablaze when the drivers did not produce the keys.



“The arrival of Police and Fire Service personnel saved the situation. Preliminary investigation shows that there were 11 vehicles parked at the time of the incident. One bus was completely burnt and another slightly burnt. A flag of the group which calls itself ‘Western Togoland’ was found at the scene.



“Police urge the public to remain calm, while volunteering information to Police and Security Services.”



The assailants suspected to be members of separatist group Western Togoland Restoration Front went on rampage at the STC Yard.

Numbering about 10, these armed men also beat up some drivers and attacked about four buses, setting one completely ablaze.



The Ho Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Prosper Bi-Pansah, said the attackers took them by surprise.



“They have taken us unaware. We heard of the vantage points they targeted, the big market and the installations,” he stated on 3FM.



“So we went round those areas to educate them to get prepared and gave our numbers to them that they should call us immediately they see or suspect somebody but this STC Yard, we didn’t come here because we didn’t know that they would attacked the place.