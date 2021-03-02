Flashback: Akufo-Addo never promised a lean government - NPP

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, two years ago dared critics to prove where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo complained about the size of John Dramani Mahama's government.

Kamal-Deen Abdulai claimed that the then-candidate Akufo-Addo only complained about the performance and results of Mahama’s government which he said were abysmal.



He insisted that it was never a part of President Akufo-Addo’s campaign to run a lean government.



“There is no record anywhere that when he [Nana Akufo-Addo] was campaigning, he complained about the size of [Mahama’s] government,” he stated Saturday while speaking on The Key Points on TV3.



Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has dared Ghanaians to show evidence that President Nana Akufo-Addo ever complained about the size of Mahama government.

The NPP communicator claimed Akufo-Addo while in opposition, only raised concerns about the performance and results of Mahama’s government which he said were abysmal.



“…there is no record anywhere that when he [Nana Akufo-Addo] was campaigning, he complained about the size of [Mahama’s] government,” he stated Saturday while speaking on The Key Points on TV3.



He insisted that it was never a part of President Akufo-Addo’s campaign to run a lean government.



Kamal-Deen demanded that critics of the size of the current government to provide evidence showing that President Akufo-Addo promised a lean government.



“He [Akufo-Add] didn’t talk about size of government, it’s not true,” he emphasised, adding “Anybody who says that [Akufo-Addo promised a lean government] anywhere should give me evidence,” he demanded.

According to Dr. Pepluo, it is an act of insincerity on the part of the NPP to have a government bigger than what they criticized while in opposition.



But Kamal-Deen would not admit that the Akufo-Addo-led NPP campaigned on the back of a “lean government” mantra.



For him, the most important thing about governance is to produce results which he said the NPP has been able to do with the over 110 ministers.



“The results we’re getting, is it worth it or not?” he asked, and stated “It’s worth it”.



He however admitted that governance is a complex mix which can only be understood by those within government.

For him, Akufo-Addo being the man in-charge, knows exactly what he is doing.



He cited an instance where he said former president, John Agyekum Kufuor complained about the size of Rawling’s government but “he conceded” on coming into office and facing the “reality” of the situation.



Kamal-Deen maintained that once the people of Ghana have given the President their mandate, he should be allowed to work as far as the law allows him.