Flashback: EC must not be a power onto itself - Kufuor

Former President, John Agyekum Kuffour

In 2013, former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, advised the Electoral Commission from spearheading the electoral reforms.

John Agyekum Kufuor made this comment after the Electoral Commission asked political parties to present their ideas geared towards electoral reforms in the country ahead of the 2016 general elections.



Addressing the media at an IEA post-Supreme Court Verdict lecturer in Accra, Kufuor said: “You cannot arrogate yourself, you cannot correct yourself easily; the Electoral Commission is not power onto itself."



"The EC is an organ of an institution to the people and so cannot jumpstart the process of asking parties to send in proposals for reforms.”



Read the full story originally published on August 26, 2018 on GhanaWeb



Former President Kufuor has lashed out at the Electoral Commission for asking for proposals from political parties geared towards electoral reforms.

According to him, even though the EC must be involved in the reform process, it must not arrogate the power of spearheading the reforms onto itself.



The former president made this known to the media at an IEA post Supreme Court Verdict Lecture in Accra.



He argued, “You cannot arrogate yourself, you cannot correct yourself easily; the electoral commission is not power onto itself. The EC is an organ of institution to the people and so cannot jumpstart the process of asking parties to send in proposals for reforms”



President Kufuor said he expected political parties, academia, to come forward with ideas on reformation of the electoral processes without an invitation from the EC.



Former President of South Africa, W.F. de-Clerk, who also spoke at the lecture suggested that a commission of enquiry be set up on what reforms are needed.