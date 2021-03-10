Flashback: I was paid GH¢20k to kill JB Danquah – Suspect confesses

Daniel Asiedu confessed that he was contracted to kill the late MP for GH¢20,000

The suspected killer of MP, JB Danquah Adu, Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon stated sometime in 2020 that he was contracted to kill the late MP.

Daniel Asiedu told the Accra High Court on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 that he was given GH¢20, 000 and promised to be left off the hook.



The suspect during that time also complained of insomnia because the ghost of the MP kept hunting him.



“I can’t sleep so I want to speak the truth so that this case will be over,” he told the court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com below:



Daniel Asiedu confessed that he went to the house of the late MP to kill him and not to engage in a robbery as stated as part of the charges leveled against him.



He told the court that those who contracted him to kill the MP allegedly assisted him to enter the house of the late MP with the assurance that he will be arrested but freed afterwards.