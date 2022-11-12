2
Flashback: Jerry John Rawlings is dead

JJ Rawlings1212121 Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this day two years ago, Former President of the Republic of Ghana, FLt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings passed away.

GhanaWeb on November 12, 2020, broke the news about the death of the former President who had taken been sick for some days.

Read the report by GhanaWeb reporting the death of Former President Rawlings below:

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is dead, GhanaWeb can confirm.

The former president GhanaWeb understands passed on, today, November 12, 2020, after a brief illness.

According to state-owned Daily Graphic, the former President had been on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed ailment. He was 73.

It will be recalled that Mr Rawlings recently lost and buried his mother last month.

Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
