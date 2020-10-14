Flashback: NDC tops vote buying allegations

Vote buying is a widespread phenomenon. It is usually viewed as a purely economic exchange in which the voter sells his or her vote to the highest bidder.

In a literalist sense, vote-buying is the distribution of rewards to individuals or small groups during elections in contingent exchange for vote choices.



In Ghana’s 2016 general elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was accused of topping the list of political parties engaged in voting buying.



This was revealed by the coalition of anti-graft institutions at the launch of a report on Abuse of Incumbency and Electoral Corruption in Accra.



Read the full story originally published on October 14, 2017, on GhanaWeb



The coalition included Ghana Integrity Initiative, Citizen Movement Against Corruption, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, and Ghana Centre for Democratic Development.



Edem Senanu, of the Citizen Movement Against Corruption who spoke for the coalition, described the incidence of voting buying as the country goes to the polls in December 7 as worrying.



He told 3FM’s Kwakye Afreh Nuamah on the Midday News that the issue of vote-buying “cut across the political divide.”