Flashback: NPP will be in power for over 40 years – Kyiri Abosom

It has emerged that Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Christian Kwabena Andrews prophesied about the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will stay in power for 40 years immediately the party won the 2016 election.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, the flagbearer of Ghana Union Movement (GUM) is heard asking for all other political parties to be closed down so they join the New Patriotic Party which will lead Ghana for a very long time.



Providing a trajectory, he indicated that after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia will take over after which Alan Kyeremanteng will also take over the country hence leaving other political parties in opposition for a very long time.



“Bawumia will come for eight years after which Alan Kyeremanteng will take over and after that, another person will come. Since the NPP has come to power, they will stay for a long time, they will stay up to 40 years in power. No party can take them out of power so the other parties need to be closed down so that they join forces with the NPP to make Ghana a better place.”

The video has since been questioned considering the fact that the same person who called for collaboration and talked about a longer stay in office for the NPP has formed a political party and is seeking to oust the NPP just after one term in office.



