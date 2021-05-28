Flashback: We need free press as much as we need fresh air to breathe – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Sometime in 2020 Former President John Dramani Mahama reiterated the need for press freedom in the country.

He established in a speech to mark the World Press Freedom Day that press freedom is essential to the development of the Ghanaian economy.



“We need a free press as much as we need fresh air to breathe. When the freedom of the press is curtailed, democracy suffers. And all the other human rights that anchor our dignity as human beings are eroded. Without freedom, our dignity is trampled,” he stated



According to him, Free Press is essential to the survival of democracy.

Globally, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a statement, gave a message to the entire world, saying-



“As the [COVID-19] pandemic spreads, it has also given rise to a second pandemic of misinformation, from harmful health advice to wild conspiracy theories. The press provides the antidote: verified, scientific, fact-based news and analysis.”



He focussed on the importance of the press in playing a significant role during the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and how their contribution by the provision of verified information can lead the prevention of getting infected.



Thus, justifying the purpose of World Press Freedom Day 2020 Theme “Journalism without Fear or Favour.”