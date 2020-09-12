Regional News

Flood kills one more person in North East Region

The deceased drowned near a bridge in Debisi

One more person has been confirmed dead in the flood that has hit the four regions up north of Ghana following the spilling of water from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso, attended by days of rainfall.

The deceased named Warisu Azumdo who’s thought to be about 17 years drowned near a bridge in Debisi near Gbansigbe in the West Mamprusi Municipality in North East Region.



The latest death brings to 7 the death toll in the North East Region but the total national figure is 11.



Roads, bridges, homes and farmland have been swamped in the Regions up north of Ghana due to heavy rainfall and releases from the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso, which began in mid-August 2020.

According to SONABEL, managers of the Bagre Dam, the spillage had become necessary due to a sharp increase in the water level. Residents close to the banks of the Black and White Volta rivers in Ghana were advised to relocate.



Heavy rainfall has also been reported in the areas over the last few days resulting in some deaths in the Bunkpurugu District, West Mamprusi and East Mamprusi Municipalities.



Areas of Mamprugu Moagduri District have also been also badly affected. Several areas remain inaccessible, making damage assessments impossible.

