Floods: Zanetor supports Assembly with cleaning equipment

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency has donated cleaning equipment to all eleven electoral areas within the Korle Klottey Municipality.

The presentation was made during a meeting with Assembly Members of the various electoral areas.



The MP stated that her gesture was in response to calls made by residents to support them clean up excess garbage deposited in their environs by the rains.



She expressed her hope that the equipment will support the efforts of the electoral areas in ameliorating the effects of the rains on residents.



Speaking to the media, Dr. Rawlings added that as an ex officio member of the Assembly, the concerns of the Assembly are her concerns as well, and it has to do with the constituents too.



The cleaning equipment included 55 shovels, 55 rakes, and 22 wheelbarrows.

The assembly members expressed their gratitude to the MP, and assured her that they will put the equipment to good use for the benefit of the people in the electoral areas.



They also assured the MP that they will mobilize the youth for regular cleaning exercises to improve the sanitation conditions within the communities.



The Assembly members also used the opportunity to ask the MP for further support with street lights to help improve security within the electoral areas.



It will be recalled that recent rains have caused flooding in parts of the Korle Klottey Municipality resulting in loss of lives and property, and also sweeping excess garbage into peoples homes.

Source: Felix Engsalige Nyaaba, Contributor

