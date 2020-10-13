Floods loom as GWCL spill excess water from Weija Dam

The spillage is as a result of the recent rains

Residents in parts of the Ga South Municipality would be expecting more floods as the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) starts to spill excess water from the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality.

This is due to the downpour in the catchment area of the Densu River basin, according to a statement issued by the GWCL on Monday.



The spillage started on Sunday, October 11, 2020, the company said.



“The safe operating level of the Weija Dam is 47ft, however, the heavy rains shot the dam level from 46.8ft to 48.4ft in less than 24 hours, prompting the spillage immediately to prevent it from possible collapse,” the GWCL explained in the statement signed by its Chief Manager for PR and Communications, Mr. Stanley Martey.



As a result of this, Management has informed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the National Security, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Chiefs, District Assembly, opinion leaders, and all stakeholders downstream the dam to evacuate the area immediately to avoid any eventuality.



Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the dam to take note and act accordingly since the information from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) indicates that there will be more rains. Meanwhile, the GWCL, NADMO and other sector agencies are making arrangement for the provision of water and other services to the people displaced by the flood.



Affected communities include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kopey, and surrounding communities.