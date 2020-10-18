Focus on developmental projects in Agona West – NDC PC to NPP

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah has urged the New Patriotic Party to refrain from peddling falsehood against him.

He said they (NPP) should rather channel their energies into solving the developmental concerns Agona West Constituency is faced with.



According to him, there are so many issues that needs to addressed in the constituency as they affect the daily lives of constituents.



Advising the NPP, Mr Amoah said “Focus on the issues that are affecting our daily lives here in the Agona West and stop creating issues where there is none”.



This follows news report that he was arrested with four others for planning to kill the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Cynthia Mamle Morrison.

He has however, come out to debunk those claims, labelling it as mere falsehood from his contenders to tarnish his image.



“My brothers from the other party, they must get serious. I was surprised to see the leadership seem interested just wanting to create a scene”.



"We’ve passed that stage as a constituency and we are very focused and we know where we are going," Mr Amoah added.



