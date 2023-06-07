Focus on your presidential bid - Annoh-Dompreh advises Ken Agyapong

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has advised colleague Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to focus on his presidential bid in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and desist from responding to rumours about his candidature.

Agyapong, was recently captured in an audio clip giving the Chief Whip a dressing down over allegations that Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency had serially referred to him as not fit to be president.



Speaking at a June 6 press conference in Parliament, Annoh-Dompreh described the development as unfortunate stating among others that Ken Agyapong had failed to reach out to him over the said allegations but rather chose to escalate it.



He called on the presidential hopeful to focus on his bid and leave him alone, describing himself as a "small fly" focusing on his whip job in a difficult parliament.



“Me sitting my somewhere I am the punching bag, me, being punched by him because in his own estimation, he has heard that somebody says that I have said that he is not fit for president. It is never true, I can never describe him as somebody not fit for president," Annoh-Dompreh said.

After challenging Agyapong to mention the name of the particular person who made the allegations against him, the Chief Whip added:



"And then, he should focus on his presidential campaign bid, and leave me alone, let me concentrate on my responsibilities and my whip job… I have received more than 100 calls today, people asking whether I have a beef with Ken Agyapong…" he added.



“You want to be president, I didn’t ask you to go and contest, so he should simply focus on his presidential bid.”





What Kennedy Agyapong said:



"We are only concerned about speaking English. Annoh-Dompreh gets up and says I am not a presidential material. Have you ever seen a foolish rich man?" Kennedy Agyapong questioned in the audio shared by Oman Channel on YouTube.



During another campaign interaction, Kennedy Agyapong revealed an alleged attempt by Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, to sabotage his campaign.



"Do you know something? Annoh-Dompreh, who is the Majority Whip in Parliament, has the audacity to call chairmen and tell them that 'you are supporting Kennedy Agyapong, he is not presidential material'," Agyapong said.

