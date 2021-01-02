Fomena MP-elect still an outcast in NPP - Constituency Executives insist

MP-elect for Fomena Constituency, Mr. Andrews Amoako Asiamah

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Fomena Constituency, Mr. Andrews Amoako Asiamah who was 'sacked' from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the December 7 polls is still facing rejection from the constituency executives after winning the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

“As it stands, we the party executives do not recognize the MP-elect as one of us because according to the party’s constitution when one goes independent, he or she ceases to be part of the great NPP so we will treat his claims with the contempt it deserves,” Fomena NPP Constituency Secretary Osei Mensah insisted.



Touching on the issue, the Spokesperson for Mr. Asiamah said the executives have made it clear that they cannot work with his boss.



"The executives have made it clear to us that they cannot work with lawyer Asiamah even if he crosses carpet to the NPP, therefore we have advised ourselves that it is likely the executives might sabotage us,” he disclosed to Akoma FM.

However, the call for the entire Fomena Constituency executives to resign, according to the MP-elect, falls in line with his laid down conditions to determine whether to rejoin the party or otherwise.



“That is why we are calling for their resignation as part of our conditions to rejoin the party and make it the Majority in Parliament,” Special Aide to the MP-elect said.