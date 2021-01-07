Fomena MP reacts to his appointment as Second Deputy Speaker

Andrew Asiamah Amoako, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament

The newly elected Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the only independent Member of Parliament of the Eighth Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako has reacted to his new appointment.

Andrew Asiamah Amoako was declared Second Deputy Speaker of parliament after been nominated by Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak and seconded by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo Markin.



The Fomena MP, few minutes after his appointment, took to his Facebook page to thank his constituents.



He prayed that his new appointment brings hope to Ghanaians and development.



“God never disappoints indeed. Who am I that the Lord is so mindful of me? My people in Fomena Constituency, God bless you so much.

May this new appointment bring us all, hope and development, and may the God of light, who is infinite in mercy and grace grant us all wisdom and courage to work together to serve our motherland, Ghana, and Fomena Constituency.”



Below is his post



