Fomena MP ungrateful to NPP – Opoku Mensah

Andrew Amoako Asiamah is contesting as an Independent Candidate

Ashanti Region Director of National Service Scheme Opoku Mensah has taken a swipe at Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency Andrew Amoako Asiamah on his decision to contest the December 7 elections as an independent candidate.

Opoku Mensah described the Fomena MP as ungrateful.



Mr Amoako Asiamah filed his nomination to contest as an independent candidate after failing in his bid to contest Philip Ofori Asante in June’s primaries.



When successful, the incumbent MP will be the first non-NPP member to represent the Constituency after the NDC won the seat in 1992.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, the Ashanti Region Director for National Service Scheme Opoku Mensah descended heavily on the Fomena MP.



“Asiamah is an ungrateful being, he didn’t even allow his predecessor Attah Boafo to go for a second term in 2015 now when the tables turned, you have defected from NPP to run the 2020 elections as an independent candidate.”



Opoku Mensah charged Fomena constituents to ditch Asiamah on December 7 and vote massively for the elected parliamentary candidate, Philip Ofori Asante, to leverage on development for the locals.