'Foolish Parliamentarians in power are Ghana’s biggest problem' – Muntaka fumes

Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has described Ghana’s Parliament as the biggest problem retarding the country’s development.

He claimed that because certain political parties have the majority in parliament and also debate on partisans, they do not care about how their decisions affect the citizens, either positive or negative.



“I have been saying this all the time, that Parliament whether, under NDC or the NPP, we are the biggest problem this country has. We parliamentarians become foolish when our party is in power. We approve of anything presented to us when we are in power. When you are in opposition, we oppose everything”. Mr Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed said this in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to Mr Muntaka, none of the current parliamentarians from both NPP and the NDC are critical nationalist.



“Till now, we have not been able to gather some critical nationalist from both sides to say that even though this is from my government I disagree,” he told Kwame Tanko the host of the programme Angel in the morning.



He further revealed that in most instances, Parliamentarians themselves feel guilty for voting in favour of some policies laid before them in the House by their parties.

The outspoken MP was worried the house snubbed his request on several occasions that there should be a proper mechanism that can record how MPs vote in the House so that their constituents will know how they are performing.



“We have tuned our own rules upside down,” he said.



This is not the first time a Member of Parliament has made such comments about the House.



Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affair Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on numerous occasions have said that most MPs in the house are a complete waste.