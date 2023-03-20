For NDC to win elections, our numbers in Ashanti Region crucial - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has lauded supporters in Ashanti Region stressing that their energy is the most infectious he has seen on his regional campaign tours since.

The former president and NDC 2024 flagbearership aspirant told supporters in Nhyiaeso on day one of his regional campaign tour that for the NDC to win any election, its numbers in the region was very crucial.



“I have always said that victory in Ghana elections, if we are to win, Ashanti Region is very important for NDC’s victory.



“More often than not, we take it that Ashanti is not our stronghold so we relax, but the numbers we get in Ashanti is sometimes bigger than two or three regions.”



He continued: “So, we are going to do hard work in Ashanti, the boot to boot I have talked about is here. The do-or-die is here. We don’t want anyone to be cheated and we won’t allow anyone to cheat us.”



He explained: “Boot to boot means, we won’t allow you to cheat. It is like a football match in which you are using your feet with boots on but don’t want me to compete same. Let’s bring our boots together and see who gets the ball.”



Mahama reiterated the boot to boot and do-or-die mantra to party faithful in the Tain and Banda constituencies in the Bono East Region during his campaign tour last week.

”I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do-or-die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station.”



Aside Mahama, other contenders for the NDC's upcoming flagbearership contest are: Dr Kwabena Duffour businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.



