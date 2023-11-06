For a boy born in Tamale to become NPP presidential candidate speaks to our party's character - Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has deflated arguments that the New Patriotic Party is anti-northerner, hence wouldn't allow a person from the northern sector to lead the party.

Delivering a speech after his resounding victory in the New Patriotic Party's presidential election, Dr. Bawumia described himself as a living testimony to his party's respect and embracing arms for all and sundry irrespective of the person's character nor ethnic background.



He shared a little story of his life to the public to shame the naysayers of the NPP saying "for a boy, born in the heartland of Tamale, with a hometown in Walewale, to be elected as Presidential Candidate of Ghana's largest political party, speaks to the character of the party".



"The NPP is a party that is all-embracing, a party that rewards hard work, loyalty, and commitment to its values!", Bawumia emphasized.

The Vice President was declared NPP presidential candidate by the Electoral Commission after polling 118,210 out of the total of 193,346 votes cast representing an impressive 61.47%, hence giving his main contender, Kennedy Agyapong, a showdown as the latter garnered though an impressive number of votes to come second in the election.



The Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, secured 71,996 votes while the other candidates, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh got 1459 and 781 votes respectively.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been elected with the hope that he will give the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, a tough competition and the New Patriotic Party the opportunity to break the eight-year cycle of governance in the country.