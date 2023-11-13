'For now, I'm serving the people of Bantama' - Asenso-Boakye on Bawumia running mate slot

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament (MP) for Batama Constituency Hon Francis Asenso Boakye has said his focus for now is to make his constituency better and not to become the running mate for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was elected by the NPP as their flagbearer a week ago.

Hon Asenso Boakye said this on Friday, November 10, 2023 in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM when asked if he would accept a request from the Vice President to be his running mate.



According to him, there are a lot of people in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have served the party well and stand a better chance of becoming a running mate to their flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“For now, I’m serving Bantama and of course, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. But also, there are a lot of people in the party who have served well and deserve that position and I believe they can do that job”, Hon Asenso Boakye said.



The lawmaker also stated categorically that, there is no need for people to pay or try to use powerful individuals to influence Bawumia’s decision to choose them as his running mate.

“I don’t see it as anything big” he said, adding that, if he was Dr Bawumia, he would not choose a candidate who pays people to lobby for him or make noise in the media for attention.



“Me if I’m the candidate and you do that, I won’t choose you”, Asenso Boakye said, noting that, whoever is chosen is only going to assist the Vice President Dr Bawumia when he is elected president.



“We don’t have to make the running mate matter a big deal”, he advised.