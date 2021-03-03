Forget Domelevo's nationality and focus on his age - Otchere Darko to Audit Service Board

Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Comments and opinions are being expressed by several personalities on the confrontation between the Auditor General, Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo, and the Audit Service Board over his retirement.

Latest to add his voice to the conversation is a cousin of the President, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



In a tweet by the leading New Patriotic Party Member sighted by GhanaWeb, he said the Audit Service Board’s move to question the nationality of Mr Domelevo after 60 years, cannot be said to be legitimate.



According to Mr Otchere-Darko, the Board will do better by focusing on proving the Auditor General has gone past his retirement age as said to have been found by the Board rather than questioning his nationality.



“After 60 years, to now question the citizenship of a man born here and known to have no other passport but Ghanaian is not kosher. The Audit Service Board will do itself some good by focusing on the age issue, if indeed the man himself wrote on SSNIT forms he was born in 1960,” Gabby wrote.

See his tweet below:







