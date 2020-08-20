Politics

Forget about 2020 elections, Akufo-Addo has done it all - Akwatia NPP PC to Mahama

The Parliamentary candidate for Akwatia constituency, Mr. Ernest Kumi says President Akufo-Addo has completed about 50 percent of the uncompleted projects by former President John Dramani Mahama and his government.

He urged Mr. Mahama to relinquish and accept defeat even before the 2020 elections begin.



“The NDC is even privileged that this year’s election is going to be about records because we have given them the opportunity to compare their 8 years regime to that of three and half years of Nana Addo and Bawumia’s administration. So, if the only reason why former President Mahama is coming back to the 2020 race is to complete his uncompleted projects, he should forget it,” he said on UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma' programme.

“We have set the pace and he should also show Ghanaians his alternative . . . We are completing Mr. Mahama’s uncompleted projects and at the same time pursuing our transformation agenda . . . We have performed and still performing,” he added.

