Forgive Rawlings – Sly Mensah appeals to victims of ‘torture’

Some Ghanaians have over the years bemoaned how they were ill-treated by the late Jerry John Rawlings during his military rule.

Based on this, NDC stalwart, Sylvester Mensah, has called on Ghanaians who were victimized during Rawlings’ regime to find a place in their heart to forgive him.



Also, family and friends of these troubled people were equally advised to let go of the past following the demise of the late J.J Rawlings.



Sylvester Mensah made this appeal after he signed the book of condolence opened for the longest-serving leader of the Republic Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, he said "At this time of his departure, we can only mourn and appeal to those who have been victims of the excesses during his regime to have some space in their hearts to forgive. Times have been rough. The pressures, demands, and slogans when he emerged all fed into the excesses we saw at the time.”



“It is our wish that posterity will be kind to him. He had his positives and the others. It is important to look at the silver lining and give him the honour that he deserves,” he added.

The late Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital on November 12, 2020, after battling a short illness.



President Akufo-Addo has announced that the former statesman be given a state burial.



Meanwhile, the date for the funeral, according to the family would be announced in due course.



