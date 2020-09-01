Regional News

Former DCE invites incumbent for a debate on infrastructural record

The former DCE has called for a debate between himself and the NPP parliamentary candidate

A former District Chief Executive, Hon Fedelis Zumakpee, has called for a debate between himself and the incumbent DCE, Hon Nadi Imoro Sanda on the infrastructural record of the NDC and the NPP.

He threw the challenge while addressing party folks at the inauguration of zonal b and branch campaign teams of the National Democratic Congress held separately at Daffiama, Bussie and Fian respectively on Sunday, 30th August, 2020.



According to him, the NPP has been touting itself as having performed better than the NDC in the areas of infrastructure.



To him, the opposition party has extolled their current DCE who doubles as a parliamentary candidate as the best ever for Daffiama Bussie, Issa constituency.



Counting a number of infrastructural projects that was executed during the NDC regime, Mr Zumakpee pointed out; Dakyie CHPS, Worgbere CHPS, Sazie CHPS, Jolinyiri CHPS, Duang CHPS, Owlo CHPS and added that “the list goes on and on.”



He said the NPP has absolutely nothing to show because the Kamahegu CHPS and Pulbaa CHPS are both the initiatives of the NDC.

He also touted his record of extending electricity to all major communities in the area.



"Even streetlights that we provided and made these communities bright, have they been able to maintain them? Is it bad to work on the spoiled ones?" He quizzed!



Background



The Daffiama, Bussie, Issa District was created by the National Democratic Congress government in 2012. Daffiama, Bussie, Issa was formerly under the then Nadowli District.



To ensure that development was equitably shared to the people, the government carved the DBI out of the Nadowli District. The District started full operation by 2014 with its District Capital at Issa.

Indeed, there were no offices or structures at the commencement of its operation. Some classrooms at the Issa primary school were used as offices with the first District Chief Executive as Hon Fedelis Zumakpee.



By the end of 2016, enough structures had been built to enhance the operations of the Assembly. Particularly, bungalows for workers, a multi complex Assembly Office, National Health Insurance Office, among others, were provided.



In 2017, there was a change of government and Hon Nadi Imoro Sanda took over as the District Chief Executive. Currently, Hon Nadi Imoro Sanda is also the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Daffiama, Bussie, Issa.



Many believe that Hon Nadi Imoro Sanda has been leveraging incumbency for political advantage. He is reported to be arrogating and appropriating to himself, every initiative undertaken by the District Assembly. Perhaps, the reason why Hon Fedelis Zumakpee wants to set the records straight on who has done what.



There has not been any response from the Hon Nadi Imoro Sanda yet, but many anticipate an interesting debate from the duo.

Source: Denis Andaban, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.