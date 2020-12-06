Former Fomena MP denies withdrawal from contest

Andrew Amoako Asiamah, MP for Fomena

One of the main contenders in Monday’s Parliamentary Elections in Fomena, Lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah, has denied allegations that he has withdrawn from the contest.

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, who is contesting as an independent candidate, is not perturbed by the threat from his opponent and confident of winning the seat as an independent candidate.



Earlier on Sunday, speculations were rife that the astute politician has withdrawn from the race to support one of the candidates.



But speaking to 3news.com‘s Benjamin Aidoo in an exclusive interview, Lawyer Amoako Asiamah rubbished the claims, stating that it is being circulated by opponents just to slim his chances of winning the race for a second term.

He also stated that he has not had any conversations with any person concerning any decision to withdraw from the race.



“I am still in the race and the last person on the ballot paper. This is a complete falsehood circulated by persons with malicious intent. They see me as a threat and would want to use that to demoralize my supporters,” he stated.



Lawyer Andrew Amoako Asiamah, therefore, urges his supporters to disregard the allegations and work towards a resounding victory in Monday’s polls.