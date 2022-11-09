1
Former NDC MP calls for Mahama’s intervention to ending hooting ‘craze’

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The former Member of Parliament for Adenta, Kojo Asu-Asare has pleaded with John Mahama to intervene in the ongoing booing craze bedeviling the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the continuous hooting of President Akufo-Addo and other high ranking members of the NPP government does not paint a good picture for the country.

His plea comes after Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia faced similar humiliation at the just ended Hogbetsotso Festival held in the Volta Region over the weekend.

The Vice President was booed while some persons within the crowd clapped and asked that he leaves.

He was delivering a speech as guest at the festival where he touted some feat achieved by their government.

Similarly, President Akufo-Addo was hooted at during the Global citizens Festival held in Accra. Beyond that another group shamed the president’s entourage during a working visit to the Eastern Region.

These events have become talk of town with members of the NPP accusing the opposition NDC for these embarrassing developments.

The NDC on the other hand, have denied the claims while stating that government’s poor performance is the cause and until they make Ghana better they will suffer more hootings.

Based on the above, Mr. Adu Asare has called on former president Mahama to intervene.

“H.E J.D.M Kindly Intervene In This Hooting ‘Craze’ It Is Not A Good Practice And Must Not Be Encouraged!”, he wrote on Facebook.

The Former MP stressed that it is a plea and not an order.

“My Humble Plea!”, read the latter part of the post.

