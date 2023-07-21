Former Nkawkaw MP accuses minority of intimidating judiciary with Quayson's trial boycott

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkawkaw, Seth Adjei Baah

The former Member of Parliament for the Nkawkaw, Seth Adjei Baah, has described the solidarity decision by the Minority Caucus to boycott parliamentary business for the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, as an act of intimidation.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, the former MP indicated that the action by the Minority Caucus towards parliamentary business is an attempt to coerce the judiciary into making a favourable ruling.



He indicated that the Minority should give the judiciary the chance to do its work.



“They should give the judiciary the chance to do what is right, because they are trying the case and the lawyers are there. I know they will do the right thing, so it is not about following up that will influence the decision of the court. I would therefore plead with my brothers to come back to Parliament so that we can see how we can move Ghana forward. If a few people want to go with him [James Gyakye Quayson] to court, that is fine, but boycotting the work of Parliament is something we should not do,” he said.



He further suggested that if the Minority believes that pressure to prosecute Gyakye Quayson is coming from the executive, they should address their concerns at the Jubilee House rather than intimidating the judiciary.



“If they [the Minority] think the problem is coming from the executive, then they should go and picket over there and tell them that they are not happy, but not go and put pressure on the judiciary because their presence there is intimidating.”

James Gyakye Quayson is currently facing trial for forgery and perjury. The High Court handling the case has scheduled daily sittings, a decision that the Minority has opposed.



As a result, MPs in the Minority Caucus have boycotted Parliament on days when Gyakye Quayson is required to be in court.



They have been able to do that four times already despite criticism from MPs on the Majority side.



