Four Manso Aponapon fire victims laid to rest

Family of the deceased at the funeral

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

The family of four who were burnt in a fire disaster at Manso Aponapon in the Amansie South District of Ashanti Region have been laid to rest.

Hundreds of mourners joined the bereaved families on the early hours of Tuesday April 20, 2021 for the burial of the husband, wife and two children.



The bodies of 48-year-old Kofi Owusu, his pregnant wife, 32-year-old Esther Owusu, and his two children, nine-year-old Sarah Owusu and five-year-old Kwadwo Owusu according to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng were buried at Aponapon on Tuesday.



The four family members on Saturday, April 10, 2021, were burnt to death in a fire outbreak.



The fire which started at about 11:30 pm spread through an eight-bedroom house in which the family resided burning them beyond recognition.



Four other tenants who were in the building but managed to escape are injured and are currently on admission at the hospital.

Cause of fire



The Ashanti Regional wing of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in their preliminary investigations revealed that the fire outbreak was caused by a poor cable system and a power upsurge.



A report by the service also added that, the problem was caused when there was an upsurge in power after the lights were brought back from an outage.



It further explained that, due to the weak nature of the cables, they are not able to carry the strength of light when there's an upsurge in power.