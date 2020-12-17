Four arrested over robbery, murder of taxi driver in Accra

The suspects were said to have attacked and killed Kwadwo Hakim during a ride

Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the alleged robbery and murder of a taxi driver in Accra.

A teenage girl, 17 who is among those arrested were reported to have hired the services of the deceased, Kwadwo Hakim, who was driving a Daewoo Matiz saloon car with registration number GE-9997-20.



The suspects were said to have attacked and killed Kwadwo Hakim during a ride, after which they tied and dumped his body in the Densu River.



This was disclosed by the Public Relation Officer of the Criminal Investigations Department of Ghana of the Police Service, DSP Juliana Obeng.



She narrated that on December 2, 2020, the suspects hired the deceased's service from Achimota to Obeyeyie, a town near Amasaman in the Ga West municipality.



They were then arrested when they tried to sell the deceased’s car to a buyer at a cost of GH¢8,000 around the Abeka-Lapaz in Accra.

They have since been interrogated by the Police, according to DSP Obeng with all four admitting to committing the crime.



She adds the suspects have been remanded in custody after they have been charged with robbery and murder and will soon to be arraigned before an Accra Court.



The suspects are Yakubu Maftaw 24, Famous Kulakan, 27, Mohammed Adlu, 22 and Chelsea Boateng, 17.



The body of the deceased however has been retrieved from the river and sent to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.



“The vehicle has also been retrieved by the police while further investigations continue,” DSP Obeng added.