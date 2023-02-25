1
Four file to contest Akan NDC Parliamentary primaries

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com

Four aspirants including the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan, Yao Gomado, have picked nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries in the Akan Constituency.

The rest are Aziz Abdul Muniru, former MP, Nana Nyarko Dabo, an Entrepreneur and Orenzo Ahmed Muniru, a Businessman

Emmanuel Klu, Director of Elections, Akan NDC Constituency, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the four had picked nomination forms at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said nominations were opened on February 22 and would end on February 24.

Emmanuel Klu said the forms would be submitted from March 20-22, while vetting would be held from March 27-29.

He said the candidates are to pay GH¢40,00000 as a filing fee.

“This process should not allow us to divide the NDC front,” he said.

The Director of Elections also asked the aspirants to avoid acrimony and the use of harsh words during campaigns.

He also urged them to support whoever emerged as a winner at the primaries.

Dabo, Aziz and Orenzo confirmed to GNA that they had picked nomination forms to contest the incumbent MP, Gomado at the primaries slated for May 13.

