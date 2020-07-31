General News

Four times Sekou Nkrumah attacked Mahama on social media

Sekou Nkrumah and Former president John Mahama

It is no secret that son of the first president of Ghana, Sekou Nkrumah, is always at former president John Dramani Mahama’s throat.

Dr Nkrumah has become a regular critic of the NDC and especially, John Mahama, who is leading the NDC into the 2020 General Elections.



He has vented at the NDC several times for deciding to elect Mr Mahama to lead the party in the forthcoming elections.



He is mostly seen on social media, venting his opinion about the presidency and the former President's bid to contest the 2020 polls.



He was also recently the target of criticism and outright insults when he said the NDC’s vice presidential candidate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang adds nothing of value to the NDC’s ticket.



Some commentators say he is being a disgrace to the memory of his late father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who led Ghana’s fight for independence in 1957 and later became the country’s first President.



But Dr Sekou Nkrumah has always said he is his own man, and is not living in the shadows of his legendary father, insisting that he is living in a different era from his father’s.

Let’s look at the instances, types of insults Sekou Nkrumah throws at John Mahama



He asked John Mahama not to come near the presidency again



Sekou Nkrumah, son of first President Kwame Nkrumah, asked that former President John Mahama should not be allowed to come near the presidency again because his thinking is not innovative.



He said he has no problem if Ghanaians decide to give another four years to President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a Facebook post on January 15 2020, he wrote, “What we need is a dynamic leadership with the capacity to build. And I am not talking about the so-called infrastructure the NDC taunts as Mahama’s legacy! I am talking about building a future with a mind-set of 2020 not 1920!”





He advised the NDC to change Mahama and come back strong



According to Sekou, the ‘corruption and incompetent scars’ under the eight-year rule of the NDC under the late President Mills and later under John Dramani Mahama, are still fresh on the minds of Ghanaians and for that matter, NDC needs to change their flagbearer in order to come back strong to contest Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the presidency in the December elections.



In a series of Facebook posts on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, Dr Nkrumah, who was a member of the party stated, “It baffles me that the NDC leadership thinks Ghanaians have forgotten so soon their corrupt and incompetent eight years in government (under Mills and Mahama)? Why the leadership was not changed for 2020 is another mystery?"



“NDC should wait for another four years! Change Mahama, and come back strong!”







He vowed to continually insult John Mahama and also labelled some NDC members as rats

On Thursday July 30 2020, Dr Nkrumah sent a warning to members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the effect that if they insult him, he will retaliate by insulting their flagbearer and former President John Mahama.



Describing persons who insult him as “rats”, Dr Nkrumah warned that if any of them insult him, he will descend on John Mahama rather than insult them back.



“A warning to the NDC rats! If you insult me, I will insult Mahama,” he warned on social media.



Ghanaians aren’t fools to vote for Mahama again



Sekou Nkrumah believes that no amount of lies or propaganda will make Ghanaians bring back Mahama as President.



“Ghanaians are not fools, no amount of lies or propaganda can make them change their minds just four years after voting Mahama out,” he disclosed in a social post sighted by MyNewsGh.com

“I think it should be made clear to the NDC that nothing can make them win power under the leadership of Mahama. He was president before and did not perform, his government was corrupt and incompetent!” he wrote on Facebook.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.