Four years ago you were begging for GH¢1 from Kayayies – NDC Communicator slams NPP

NDC Deputy Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn

Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Godwin Ako Gunn has slammed members of the ruling party for suggesting the NDC has run out of campaign funds.

The Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama and his Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang announced a suspension of their respective campaign activities following reports of widespread discrepancies in the ongoing voters register exhibition exercise by the electoral commission.



Following the announcement by the NDC flagbearer, some members of the New Patriotic Party including the Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe Bonney and the General Secretary, John Boadu have suggested that the suspension of the NDC campaign may be because the party has run out of funds.



But reacting to the NPPs assertions, the NDC communicator in an interview with Okay Fm monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, September 24, 2020, expressed shock saying he is surprised such claims are coming from the NPP which four years ago was begging head potters to raise funds for their campaign whiles in opposition.



“I am surprised that NPP members who four years ago were begging GH?1 from kayayies, today have the audacity to tell us our money is finished. This is the reason why Ghanaians are tending not to trust politicians anymore,” he said.

He stated that the NDC could not be possibly out of funds since the party does not rely on money to run their campaign.



He expressed that “our campaign is not about showing off money. What is happening is that when we get to the various regions, the people show the NDC love and dedication. So, money is not a concern to us, because we are not relying on money for our campaigning,”



The decision to suspend the campaign according to the NDC is to give the flagbearer and the opposition party the opportunity to assess and address some anomalies in the voter register exhibition which borders “on the integrity challenges of the electoral process and unfolding events that threaten to undermine Ghana’s stability and democracy.”



Mr Mahama is scheduled to deliver an address to the nation today, Thursday, September 24, 2020, from the party’s headquarters at 1:00 pm when he will speak on the emanating issues.