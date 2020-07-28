Politics

Fraudulent activities have characterized voters registration exercise - Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia has expressed concerns on the various fraudulent activities that have characterized the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

According to him, had it not been for the party’s IT Directorate’s vigilance, these fraudulent activities would have been left off the hook.



“I will like to thank the rank and file of the party for the vigilance they have shown so far."



"Particularly, we are most grateful to our IT Directorate and the Election Directorate for vigilantly assisting us to detect fraudulent activities that had been perpetrated in the conduct of the exercise,” Asiedu Nketia said at a ceremony to outdoor the NDC’s running mate for election 2020.

He noted that the youth of Ghana have also played key roles in ensuring that all fraudulent issues are addressed head-on because they are craving for a change in the governance system of the country in order to change their life.





