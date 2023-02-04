Fred Ashitey to contest in Ablekuma North NDC parliamentary primaries

Fred Ashitey has declared his intention to contest in the Ablekuma North seat

A businessman, Fred Ashitey has declared his intention to pick forms to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Ablekuma North Constituency of Greater Accra when the party opens nominations.

He has hinted of free financial support for his constituents who have small businesses should he win.



The programme he has drafted is aimed at providing funding for SMEs in the constituency and also give struggling businesses financial support.



The NDC is yet to break the ruling NPP’s monopoly of the Ablekuma North seat as Sheila Bartels is bent on keeping it in 2024.



Fred Ashitey, an indigene of the constituency has begun pitching his intentions as he launched the programme on February 3, 2023.



The NDC in the constituency is aiming at turning the tide as the current political atmosphere in the country seems to be playing to its advantage.



“I am a businessman and I intend to lead my people with the mind of a businessman,“ Fred Ashitey told Myxyzonline.com.

He further indicated “It’s unfortunate that some people are going around throwing mud at me, but I am here to make my party break the NPP’s monopoly and help my constituency rise."



Fred Ashitey is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at iDES, a diversified holding company with assets in FMCG, Oil & Gas, Real Estate, and Finance in West and Eastern Africa.



He is also the country’s representative of TFG of Dubai, one of the most respected developers in the UAE.



Fred is a board member of SAFI (Double Tree by Hilton), Coastline Group, and CGPL.



Prior to declaring his intentions, he worked at MTN Ghana as the Coordinator of the PAYG segment and STB-McCann as the Brands Manager for Coca-Cola in seven West African countries Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Cape Verde).