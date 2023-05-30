Fred Oware, Sammi Awuku, others pick NPP presidential nomination forms for Bawumia

Fred Oware presenting the nomination form to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Members of the campaign team of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, picked his presidential nomination form for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership position.

The team which picked the form included Fred Oware, the Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority and former 1st vice chairman of the NPP; Sammi Awuku, Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries Authority as well as other leading figures in the NPP.



They paid the GH¢50,000 fee for the nomination forms.



Speaking to the media after picking the form, Fred Oware indicated that their next major activity is the launch of the vice president’s presidential bid which will be done by him (Dr Bawumia).



The vice president adds up to over ten members of the NPP who have expressed interest in contesting in the party's super delegate congress which is scheduled for August 2023.



In addition to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku; former Food and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, and Energy expert Kwadwo Poku, have picked their nomination forms.

Meanwhile, individuals such as former Minister for Trade and Industries Alan Kyerematen, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and former Railway Development Minister Joe Ghartey have expressed their interest in the race but are yet to pick their forms.



Watch scenes at the NPP headquarters after Bawumia’s nomination form was picked:







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:













IB/WA