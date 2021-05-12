Freddie Blay is an alien to NPP tradition - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay may be the National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), however, a founding member of the party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe regards him as an alien when it comes to the traditions of the NPP.

Freddy Blay was the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle constituency and also served as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament on the ticket of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP).



In his acceptance speech in 2008, after being retained as the candidate for the Ellembelle constituency, he appealed to his party members [CPP] and the constituents as a whole to vote for him and the ruling NPP, showing that Freddie Blay’s love for NPP started long ago. But some key persons like Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamkloe are unimpressed with his political ‘romance’ with the NPP and considers him an alien.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun host of e.TV Ghana’s authoritative political show Fact Sheet, Dr Nyaho said: "Who is Freddie Blay? He is not my party Chairman, as he is alien to the NPP’s tradition. In fact, his coming to that party has destroyed the party."

Responding to Samuel Eshun’s comments that NPP delegates elected him to party Chairman, he said: "No, we all know what happened. Freddie Blay is never my party chairman when you have a character moving from one tradition to the other. He should tell us what happened before he moved from one party to the other."



According to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, he is not against politicians crossing carpets but he doesn’t trust the circumstances surrounding Freddie Blay joining the NPP.