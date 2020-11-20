Freddie Blay rallies support for NPP in Eastern Region

National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has asked party faithful to avoid unnecessary friction in the conduct of their campaigns and the electoral process.

He was at Koforidua to meet the rank and file of the party.



Political parties are expected to return to active campaign, after the one-week national mourning of the death of former President Flight Lieutenant (rtd) Jerry John Rawlings.



“To be confident and vigilant, yes, but not to be combative unnecessarily. We need peace in this country.”



He, however, took a jab at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he described as incessant levelling of “false” and “alarmist” accusations against the government.



“What the NDC now seem to be doing is taking refuge in urging some institutions and the media to be levelling accusations of corruption against government incessantly.”



He explained, “there are issues that are coming up, once you are in government they will come up. Your activities would draw tension in some cases and criticism. We are in government and we are taking it in our strides, coping with challenges every day.

“But Ghanaians know much. They know what Nana Addo has done for almost four years. He is a man of integrity, government is doing what must be done.”



Campaigns are running into its final weeks.



The NPP National Chairman admits Covid-19 protocols have affected the traditional rallies for campaigning but remains resolute of an overwhelming victory for the NPP and its parliamentary candidates.



“We are very confident of winning convincingly and overwhelming majority in Parliament.”



President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to tour the Eastern Region by next week.



The Eastern Region is his home region, and he and the NPP are hoping to record a convincing win after the December 7 polls.