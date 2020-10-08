Free Primary Health Care will be the largest social intervention under the fourth republic – Omane Boamah

NDC Spokesperson on Health, Edward Omane Boamah

NDC Spokesperson on Health, Edward Omane Boamah, has revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Free Primary Health Care will be one of the largest social interventions under the fourth republic.

The Free Primary Health Care seeks to provide quality health care for all Ghanaians at no cost.



Patients, according to the NDC will visit District hospitals, Polyclinics, Health Centres and Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds virtually at no price, when this policy is implemented.



Speaking at a press conference, Edward Omane Boamah said “under the Free Primary Health Care Plan, no Ghanaian will pay for health care in District hospitals, Polyclinics, Health Centres and Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds. Notably, you will not need a National Health Insurance (NHIS) card to benefit from Free Primary Health Care.”

He added that the initiative will reduce avoidable deaths among Ghanaians.



“Free Primary Health Care is very important and critical because health is integral to national development. With Free Primary Health care, we shall significantly reduce avoidable deaths due to hypertension, strokes, diabetes, kidney disease and many others... This significant reduction in the death burden will help improve the quality of lives for those suffering such diseases.”



