Free SHS: We’re ready for new JHS graduates - Dr. Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has stated that the government is well prepared for the next batch of students for the free Senior High school.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.65Fm, he said the government has embarked on massive infrastructure projects in senior high schools through expansion and the construction of new projects to accommodate the over 500,000 candidates who sat for the examination.



He encouraged the candidates to finish hard and come out with flying colours so they will benefit from the free SHS policy.



He commended parents and teachers for the support given the candidates in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.



On the decision by the government to allow the candidates, write their BECE, he said it was a good one because from what he has observed so far, the organisation of the BECE has been good.



The Minister said the free SHS has offered an opportunity to children from deprived communities to access secondary education in schools that were described as elite, which they would not have had the opportunity due to poverty.



He also encouraged the candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to prepare for the free Senior High School policy because the opportunity is awaiting them.

He reiterated that the government is already phasing out the double-track system through the expansion of projects and new buildings constructed.



The new academic year he explained would see some of the schools phased out from the double-track system.



He said in the next three years, the majority of schools would be phased out from the system.



The BECE started on Monday at various examination centres across the country.



According to the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), a total of 531,705 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s BECE in 2,007 examination centres across the country.



269,419 of the candidates are males while 262,286 are females.

