From Assemblyman to National Chairman: Asiedu Nketiah's political journey

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, chairman of the National Democratic Congress

In less than twenty-four hours, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah's position has moved from the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress to the National chairman of the party.

This comes after a landslide victory at the National Delegates Congress held on December 17, where Johnson Asiedu Nketiah polled 5569 against former National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo who polled 2892.



Following his victory, Ghanaweb gives a breakdown of Asiedu Nketiah’s journey in politics so far, rising from an assemblyman to National Chairman of the NDC.



Asiedu Nketiah born on December 24, 1956, started his political career in 1988 as an Assemblymember for the Wenchi District Assembly in the then Bong-Ahafo Region, now Bono Region.



In 1993 he contested and became the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wenchi West from 1993 to 2005.



He was elected to the Consultative Assembly which drafted the 1992 constitution.



Having served for 12 years as MP, he also served on several Committees such as the Appointments Committee, Finance Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Chairman Mines and Energy Committee, and Minority spokesperson on Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs.

From 1997 to 2001, he served as a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture (Crops).



During NDC’s delegate congress in December 2005, he won almost 80% of the votes to become the 3rd General Secretary of the party.



He was re-elected as General Secretary in the congress that took place in January 2010 by 93 percent votes.



In 2018 Asiedu Nketia polled 7,605 votes to beat Koku Anyidoho who had a paltry 1,624.



However, in 2022, during the 10th National Congress of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah contested for the National Chairmanship position and won in a landslide victory against then-incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.