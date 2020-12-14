From truck pushing to Parliament: The grass to grace story of MP-elect Francis-Xavier Sosu

Member of Parliament-elect for the Madina constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu

Aside from the chaos of the post-elections events and the fact that John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress is yet to concede defeat coupled with the tussle of NPP and NDC MPs to get a majority in parliament, there’s an inspiring tale from the just-ended elections.

It's about the NDC MP-elect, Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu who beat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Madina Constituency, Mr. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface in the 2020 elections.



Mr. Francis Xavier Sosu obtained 62,127 votes to beat the former Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development who managed to poll 46,985 votes.



In a viral video, the incoming lawmaker has shared his grass to grace story to inspire persons who think there’s going to be no light at the end of their tunnel.



From squatting at the Malata Market in Accra to becoming the jack of all trades just to make ends meet, Xavier Sosu bears it all in an emotional narrative laden with so many goals and motivations.



He then added that at some point in his life, his luck shone when he was finally admitted to an orphanage home as a respite from the hard knocks of life.

It was there that he got some educational sponsorship and went on to become a Human Rights lawyer.



The MP-elect said after passing out, he knew he would have the capacity to also give back to society and that’s exactly what has manifested.



Watch his narration in the video below:



