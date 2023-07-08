0
Fulani herdsman battling for his life after he was attacked by alleged thieves

A Fulani herdsman in his twenties is fighting for his life after allegedly being attacked by people who wanted to steal his cattle.

The incident happened in Gomoa Dominase.

Rainbow Radio gathered that the attackers pretended to be buyers and bargained with the victim under the guise of buying cattle from him.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers approached the victim and told him they wanted to buy cattle from him.

They then bargained with the victim, but he refused the price they offered and told them he couldn’t sell it to them.

They allegedly attacked him and beat him to a pulp.

The incident was reported to Gimoa Potin Police, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

The police are looking into the incident and have asked the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

