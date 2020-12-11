Full list of new MPs entering Ghana’s eighth Parliament

Parliamentary results of the December 7 polls reveal that a host of new legislators will enter the 8th Parliament next year.

According to results released by the Electoral Commission (EC), the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has won 137 parliamentary seats, while the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won 136 seats.



There is also one independent candidate – the MP-elect for Fomena –who went to the polls as an independent candidate after falling out with the NPP.



The latest parliamentary results show that there are about 94 new entrants including notable names such as Peter Amewu, Hohoe; Francis Xavier Sosu, Madina; Sheila Bartels, Ablekuma North; and Dakoa Newman, Okaikwei South.



Many of the new entrants are from the opposition NDC.



Below is a list of the new MPs expected in the next Parliament.



Volta Region



1. John Peter Amewu – Hohoe (NPP)



2. Abla Dzifa Gomashi – Ketu South (NDC)



3. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe – Keta (NDC)



4. Kwame Sefe – Anlo (NDC)



Bono Region



5. Williams Okofo Darteh – Jaman South (NDC)



6. Frederick Yaw Ahenkwa – Jaman North (NDC)



7. Sulemana Adama – Tain (NDC)



8. Haruna Seidu – Wenchi (NDC)



9. Paul Twum Barimah - Dormaa East (NPP)



Ashanti Region



10. Francis Asenso-Boakye – Bantama (NPP)



11. George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Manso Nkwanta (NPP)



12. Adelaide Ntim – Nsuta Kwaman Beposo (NPP)



13. Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho (NPP)



14. Stephen Amoah – Nhyiaeso (NPP)



15. Abdul Salam Adams – New Edubiase (NPP)

16. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko – Kwadaso (NPP)



17. Alex Blankson – Akrofuom (NPP)



18. Vincent Ekow Asafua – Old Tafo (NPP)



19. Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South (NPP)



20. Collins Adomako-Mensah – Afigya Kwabre North (NPP)



21. Akwasi Konadu – Manhyia North (NPP)



22. Kofi Amankwaa Manu – Atwima Kwanwoma (NPP)



23. John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu (NPP)



Northern Region



24. Daniel Nsala Wakpal – Kpandai (NDC)



25. Abukari Dawuni – Wulensi (NDC)



26. Farouk Aliu Mahama – Yendi (NPP)



27. Thomas Mbomba – Tatale (NPP)



28. Alhassan Tampuli – Gushegu (NPP)



29. Mohammed Aminu Anta – Karaga (NPP)



30. Abdul Aziz Ayaba – Mion (NPP)



31. Hamza Adam – Kumbungu (NDC)



Bono East Region



32. Joseph Kumah – Kintampo North (NDC)



33. Gyan Alexander – Kintampo South (NPP)



34. Joseph Kwasi Mensah – Nkoranza North (NDC)



35. Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare – Techiman North (NDC)



36. Techiman South: Martin Adjei Korsah (NPP)

Upper East Region



37. Abdulai Abanga – Binduri (NDC)



38. Lydia Adakurugu -Tempane (NDC)



39. Sampson Chiragia – Navrongo (NDC)



40. Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga (NDC)



Upper West Region



41. Peter Lanchene Tuobu – Wa West (NDC)



42. Godfred Seidu Jasaw – Wa East (NDC)



43. Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah – Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency (NDC)



44. Cletus Seidu Dapilah – Jirapa (NDC)



45. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Sissala East (NPP)



46. Mohammed Adama Sikparu – Sissala West (NDC)



47. Bright Baligi – Lambusie (NPP)



48. Bede Ziedeng – Lawra (NDC)



Western Region



49. John Sanie – Mpohor (NPP)



50. Dr Prince Hamid Armah – Kwesimintsim (NPP)



51. Gabriel Kojo Essilfie – Shama (NPP)



52. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe – Prestea-Huni-Valley (NDC)



53. Darcos Affo-Toffey – Jomoro (NDC)



54. Arko Nokoe – Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira (NDC)



55. Nicolas Amankwah – Amenfi East (NDC)



Western North

56. Alfred Obeng Boateng – Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai (NPP)



57. Joseph Betino – Suaman (NDC)



58. Oscar Ofori Larbi – Aowin (NDC)



Greater Accra Region



59. Abdul Latif Dan – Ablekuma Central (NDC)



60. Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North (NPP)



61. Adamu Ramadan – Adentan (NDC)



62. Dr. Dickson Adomako-Kissi – Anya Sowutuom (NPP)



63. SylvesterTetteh – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro (NPP)



64. Rita Naa Odorley Sowah – La Dadekotopon (NDC)



65. Benjamin Ayiku Narteh – Ledzokuku (NDC)



66. Francis Xavier Sosu – Madina (NDC)



67. Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikwei North (NDC)



68. Dakoa Newman – Okaikwei South (NPP)



69. Isaac Ashai Odamtten – Tema Central (NDC)



70. Akwesi Owusu Afrifa – Amasaman (NPP)



71. Naa Momo Lartey – Krowor (NDC)



Eastern Region



72. Nana Yaw Teddy Addy – Ayensuano (NPP)



73. Frederick Obeng Adom – Adeiso Upper West Akyem (NPP)



74. Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Akim Oda (NPP)



75. Micheal Kofi Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South (NDC)



76. Bismarck Nyarko Tetteh – Upper Manya Krobo (NDC)

77. Albert Nyarkotey – Yilo Krobo (NDC)



78. Davis Opoku Ansah – Mpraeso (NPP)



79. Ahenkorah Marfo – Achiase (NPP)



80. Charles Acheampong – Lower West Akim (NPP)



81. Joseph Frimpong – Nkawkaw (NPP)



82. Kwadwo Asante Boafo – Suhum (NPP)



83. Henry Boakye Yiadom – Akwatia (NDC)



84. Alexander Agyare – Kade (NPP)



Central Region



85. Awutu Senya West – Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui (NDC)



86. Daniel Ohene Darko – Upper Denkyira West (NDC)



87. Alhaji Kobina Ghansah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (NDC)



88. Kwamina Minta Nyarku – Cape Coast North (NDC)



89. Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman (NPP)



90. David Vondee – Twifo Atti Morkwa (NDC)



91. Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East (NPP)



Savannah Region



92. John Jinapor – Damongo (NPP)



93. Hajia Zuweira – Salaga South (NDC)



North-East Region



94. Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu – Walewale (NPP)